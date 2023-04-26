Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,641 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 152,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 1,936.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 76,443 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.74.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $47.25. 7,726,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,346,141. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $91.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

