Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2023

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRCGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

KRC traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,060. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $74.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

