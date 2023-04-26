KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.01

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.01 and traded as low as $4.83. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 110,772 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KNOP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $153.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 21.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter worth about $43,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.

Featured Articles

