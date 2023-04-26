Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives $3.72 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

KKPNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €4.20 ($4.67) to €4.40 ($4.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN Trading Down 0.7 %

KKPNY stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

Koninklijke KPN Increases Dividend

About Koninklijke KPN

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.04.

(Get Rating)

Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.