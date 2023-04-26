KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.19

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.19 and traded as low as C$10.19. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.21, with a volume of 2,869 shares.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.96, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.19.

KP Tissue ( TSE:KPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$458.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$443.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is currently -69.90%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

