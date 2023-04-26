Kujira (KUJI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $204,292.60

Kujira (KUJI) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Kujira coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00002205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kujira has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. Kujira has a market cap of $68.03 million and approximately $204,292.60 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.66575779 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $250,020.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

