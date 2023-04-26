L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $199.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $189.73 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 83.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

