Ladder Capital (LADR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect Ladder Capital to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ladder Capital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 67.08, a quick ratio of 67.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.88.
Ladder Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ladder Capital
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.
