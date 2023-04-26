Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Short Interest Update

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the March 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Landcadia Holdings IV Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LCA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. 406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,430. Landcadia Holdings IV has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landcadia Holdings IV

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

