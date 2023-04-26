Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT Lowered to $2.50

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SWIM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $2.22 on Monday. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $254.59 million, a P/E ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Latham Group had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $107.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Latham Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Latham Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

