Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.15 Per Share

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Learning Technologies Group Stock Performance

LTG stock traded down GBX 22.10 ($0.28) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 108.50 ($1.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,893,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,305. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 125.76. Learning Technologies Group has a 1 year low of GBX 96.33 ($1.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.70 ($1.97). The stock has a market cap of £858.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,616.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

