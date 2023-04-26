Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,803 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP stock opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.80%.

Several research firms have commented on CNP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

