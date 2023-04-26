Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $358,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,253 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $114.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.51. The company has a market cap of $127.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

