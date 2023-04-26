Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $449,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,036,000 after acquiring an additional 83,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 20.6% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,279,000 after acquiring an additional 955,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,441,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,581,000 after purchasing an additional 326,337 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.52 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.92. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

