Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $561,000 Position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYMB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

