Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 936 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Unilever by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Unilever by 1,869.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 20.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 650,095 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.3 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

UL opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.82. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.4569 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.