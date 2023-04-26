Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.7883 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGGNY stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGGNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 295 ($3.68) to GBX 285 ($3.56) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 375 ($4.68) to GBX 355 ($4.43) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.87) to GBX 375 ($4.68) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.00.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

