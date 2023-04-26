Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 14,278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 42,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Legend Power Systems Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 8.11. The stock has a market cap of C$35.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legend Power Systems had a negative net margin of 217.81% and a negative return on equity of 75.94%. The business had revenue of C$0.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. The company assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

