Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.90 million, a PE ratio of 100.02 and a beta of 1.49. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lifeway Foods

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $166,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,409,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,067.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,924,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 28,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,409,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,067.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,470 in the last three months. 50.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LWAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

