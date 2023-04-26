Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.20

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.20 and last traded at C$17.23, with a volume of 836547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.52.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, February 3rd. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. CIBC downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.50.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

