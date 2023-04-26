Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.46.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. Barclays reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.60%.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $62,691,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $24,429,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 437.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 880,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,676,000 after purchasing an additional 716,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

