Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Compass Financial Advisors LLC

Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 249,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Lincoln National by 17.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $1,923,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Lincoln National by 209.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.61. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $65.24.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.07.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

