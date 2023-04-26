Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $370.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Linde Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN opened at $367.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.35. Linde has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $369.65.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

