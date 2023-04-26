Lisk 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.76 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $141.22 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000224 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004319 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000999 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,167,121 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

