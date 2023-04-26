LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,168 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for approximately 3.2% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned approximately 0.47% of LKQ worth $67,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,320 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 432.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 558,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after acquiring an additional 453,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,735,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $24,577,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,725,090.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.61. 461,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

