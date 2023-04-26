LooksRare (LOOKS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.79 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $106.33 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 877,437,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,001,781 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

