Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives $59.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

LPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $78.09.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 64.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 14,544 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

