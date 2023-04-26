LSI Industries (LYTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.72 million. On average, analysts expect LSI Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. LSI Industries has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $16.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

