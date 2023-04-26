Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives $12.77 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAZR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,672,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,311,000 after buying an additional 863,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,538,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,489,000 after buying an additional 178,051 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,338,000 after buying an additional 1,928,021 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,984,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after buying an additional 180,118 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,924,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,874,000 after buying an additional 3,739,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 771.53% and a negative net margin of 1,095.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

