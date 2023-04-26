M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.03

Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.03 and last traded at $64.76, with a volume of 123406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MHO. Wedbush lifted their price objective on M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.99. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 8,500 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $501,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,399 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $495,541.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,558. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $501,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,147 shares of company stock worth $2,404,310. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.