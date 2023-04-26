MagnetGold Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $88.41 million and approximately $19,825.35 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

