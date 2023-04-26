Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $22.94 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $22.94 million and $72,133.80 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00027513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019870 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018585 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001209 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,421.77 or 1.00244335 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000643 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $51,101.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

