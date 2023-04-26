Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) PT Raised to $160.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MANH. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MANH stock opened at $152.68 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.84 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.86.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 60.63% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.