Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) Trading 777.8% Higher

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CVE:MGW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 777.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. 56,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,707,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Maple Leaf Green World Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.79.

About Maple Leaf Green World

(Get Rating)

Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Green World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Green World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.