Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 1,033.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Maris-Tech Stock Up 14.2 %

Maris-Tech stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. Maris-Tech has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.37.

About Maris-Tech

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

