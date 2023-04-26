Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $137.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.04. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

