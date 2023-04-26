Martin H. Resch Buys 1,000 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Stock

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) CEO Martin H. Resch purchased 1,000 shares of Cass Information Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cass Information Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASS traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.82. The company had a trading volume of 58,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,934. The stock has a market cap of $491.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.62. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

