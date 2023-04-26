Masco (NYSE:MAS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Masco from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.92.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.18. Masco has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,332.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,222,643 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Stories

