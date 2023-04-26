Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $53,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 983,398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Mastercard by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,566,000 after buying an additional 696,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Mastercard by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,310,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $372,728,000 after buying an additional 396,430 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.44.

NYSE MA traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $370.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,524. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The company has a market capitalization of $353.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

