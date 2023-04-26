Matson Money. Inc. Has $132.78 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 5.1% of Matson Money. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Matson Money. Inc. owned about 0.58% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $132,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $702,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.87. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $122.24.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

