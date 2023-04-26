Mattern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 47 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.67. The stock had a trading volume of 241,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,647. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.67. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $322.88. The firm has a market cap of $172.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

