Mattern Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.45. 130,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,851. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.38 and a 200-day moving average of $148.08. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

