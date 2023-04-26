Mattern Wealth Management LLC Invests $330,000 in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 242,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,167. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.