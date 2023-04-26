Mattern Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,388 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,242,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 909,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,642,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.28.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.32.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

