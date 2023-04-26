Mattern Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,739 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 835.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $42.70. The company had a trading volume of 89,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,327. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $45.07.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

