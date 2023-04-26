Mattern Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after buying an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 34,465 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.4 %

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.70. The company had a trading volume of 255,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,992. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

