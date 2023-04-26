Mattern Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.3% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,491,000 after purchasing an additional 167,495 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after acquiring an additional 912,518 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $650,546,000 after acquiring an additional 160,651 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $389,031,000 after acquiring an additional 58,983 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.61. 403,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,144. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.14. The company has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

