Mattern Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,072,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,982,000 after buying an additional 3,757,258 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $152,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,876 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,801.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,615 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.16. The stock had a trading volume of 223,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,101. The company has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $119.60.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

