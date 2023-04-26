Mattern Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,733.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,743,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,678,945 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,603,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,229,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,465,000 after buying an additional 377,423 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 891,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after buying an additional 324,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,695,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,344. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.35.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

