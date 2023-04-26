Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.35

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and traded as high as $11.37. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 24,357 shares changing hands.

Maui Land & Pineapple Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a market cap of $226.69 million, a P/E ratio of 129.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Maui Land & Pineapple

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 367.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

